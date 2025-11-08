Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 464
Bokeh ?
Whether you call it bokeh or just a soft focus, I love how the background melts.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
619
photos
36
followers
30
following
127% complete
View this month »
457
458
459
460
461
462
463
464
Latest from all albums
459
122
460
461
462
123
463
464
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
owo-8
gloria jones
ace
Lovely
November 8th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
I think it is still called bokeh. Beautiful background.
November 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close