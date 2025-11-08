Previous
Bokeh ? by sewfree
Bokeh ?

Whether you call it bokeh or just a soft focus, I love how the background melts.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

gloria jones ace
Lovely
November 8th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
I think it is still called bokeh. Beautiful background.
November 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
