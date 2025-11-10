Sign up
Previous
Photo 466
Whispers of Peace
Reaching back to Oct 22 for a photo of peace.
This old fishing pier is weathered by time. The waters are peaceful on this day.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
1
1
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Tags
nov25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So very peaceful
November 10th, 2025
