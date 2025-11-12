Sign up
Previous
Photo 468
Bare Branches
Today was spent driving to various appointments and assisting my daughter after her accidental muscle strain. This photo was taken during a quiet moment of waiting in my parked car.
The tree reminds me of our Artist for this month's challenge.
https://www.danielde.de/fineart
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
0
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
623
photos
36
followers
30
following
128% complete
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
Latest from all albums
462
123
463
464
465
466
467
468
365 Daily
Tags
tree
,
fall
,
ac-dencescu
,
52wc-2025-w46
