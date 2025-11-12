Previous
Bare Branches by sewfree
Bare Branches

Today was spent driving to various appointments and assisting my daughter after her accidental muscle strain. This photo was taken during a quiet moment of waiting in my parked car.

The tree reminds me of our Artist for this month's challenge.

https://www.danielde.de/fineart
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Marj

@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
