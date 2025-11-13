Previous
Happy World Kindness Day by sewfree
Happy World Kindness Day

A small act of kindness can mean so much.

Mother Émilie Gamelin (1800–1851), founder of the Sisters of Providence. She established this religious community, which grew rapidly under her leadership, dedicated to serving the poor, aged, orphans, prisoners, and handicapped. The beautiful statue of the founder is displayed outside the Providence Medical Building (another appointment today). The statue has a wet, rain-kissed appearance, with the building reflected in the background windows, and twinkle lights visible in the surrounding bushes. Mother Gamelin has bread in her hand to pass out to the needy.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Barb ace
Beautiful story and capture!
November 14th, 2025  
