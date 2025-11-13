Happy World Kindness Day

A small act of kindness can mean so much.



Mother Émilie Gamelin (1800–1851), founder of the Sisters of Providence. She established this religious community, which grew rapidly under her leadership, dedicated to serving the poor, aged, orphans, prisoners, and handicapped. The beautiful statue of the founder is displayed outside the Providence Medical Building (another appointment today). The statue has a wet, rain-kissed appearance, with the building reflected in the background windows, and twinkle lights visible in the surrounding bushes. Mother Gamelin has bread in her hand to pass out to the needy.