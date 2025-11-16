Sign up
Previous
Photo 472
Dog Sitting
Yesterday, I was dog sitting for my daughter. Today, playing around with edits.
I am using a photo taken previously.
First, I uploaded the shot to nightcafe.studio. The program changed the face and added a necklace. My goal was to add a crown but my prompts did not produce my vision.
Next, downloaded to BeFunky.com for color effects.
😁
Fun for the day !!
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
3
1
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
627
photos
36
followers
30
following
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
472
Tags
dog
,
befunky
,
etsooi-170
KWind
ace
Fun processing!
November 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative
November 17th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What a fun edit! How did it change the face? A different breed?
What pretty colours.
November 17th, 2025
