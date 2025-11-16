Previous
Dog Sitting by sewfree
Photo 472

Dog Sitting

Yesterday, I was dog sitting for my daughter. Today, playing around with edits.

I am using a photo taken previously.

First, I uploaded the shot to nightcafe.studio. The program changed the face and added a necklace. My goal was to add a crown but my prompts did not produce my vision.

Next, downloaded to BeFunky.com for color effects.
😁
Fun for the day !!

16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
KWind ace
Fun processing!
November 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very creative
November 17th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What a fun edit! How did it change the face? A different breed?
What pretty colours.
November 17th, 2025  
