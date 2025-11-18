Previous
Taco Tuesday Emergency by sewfree
Taco Tuesday Emergency

Spotted in this driveway, a man is enjoying lunch in the ambulance. The Blue Taco Grill receives a delivery.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
