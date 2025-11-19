Ghost Marker of Past Retail Business

Parking on level "D" of this underground parking. A ghost sign of past retail businesses in the building is an annoyance. Parking garages are already stressful and require a lot of awareness and attention. This sign generates a tiny surge of hope for a cup of coffee in a lobby Starbucks. This shop closed more than a year ago. Likewise, Bartels was out of business in this location a couple of years ago. GNC filed Chapter 11 in 2020 and left the building. Don't know where the H & R Bock is located or if it is no longer existing. I did find the Subway and had a sandwich. Non-existent businesses on a sign are misleading and unhelpful. A building failing to keep up with change is a curse of this modern age.

