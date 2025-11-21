A Tiny Outfit for a Big Cause

My Textile and Clothing group met today for a presentation of items being donated to Wishing Well, a charity supporting foster kids.



Sewing experts explained their sewing methods for doll clothes. This doll's hat is based on a Renaissance Tudor flat cap. Necklace was created with a chain and charms. The t-shirt was upcycled from an adult shirt. A heritage piece of fabric from an old piece of clothing was recycled by attaching to an elastic around the waist. I hope to use these ideas for next year's presentation.



50 dolls with complete outfits, small quilts and crocheted afghans were collected. In addition, quilted racetrack mats with cars will be donated. Our charitable gift includes stocking stuffers and toys. Assisting with this collection was a delightful experience.