Previous
Happy Cranberry Relish Day ! by sewfree
Photo 478

Happy Cranberry Relish Day !

This is a tub of cranberry sauce.

Cranberry relish possibly originated in the New England States during the early 1900s.


What is the difference between relish and sauce? Relish is typically raw and uncooked. Sauce is cooked and often has additives of sugar and spices. This day is a precursor for Thanksgiving.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact