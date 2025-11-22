Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 478
Happy Cranberry Relish Day !
This is a tub of cranberry sauce.
Cranberry relish possibly originated in the New England States during the early 1900s.
What is the difference between relish and sauce? Relish is typically raw and uncooked. Sauce is cooked and often has additives of sugar and spices. This day is a precursor for Thanksgiving.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
633
photos
36
followers
30
following
130% complete
View this month »
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cranberry
,
edah25-11
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close