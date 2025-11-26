Previous
Glass Bakeware with an Air Plant by sewfree
Photo 482

Glass Bakeware with an Air Plant

Lacking direction today. The play of light on my glass bakeware caught my interest. Air plant was placed inside for fun.
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely composition !
November 27th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Like the flat lay
November 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely presented
November 27th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I think I have that same bowl. 🥣. Like the air plant.
November 27th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Nice flatlay setup. Beautiful colors.
November 27th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
November 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact