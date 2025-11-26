Sign up
Previous
Photo 482
Glass Bakeware with an Air Plant
Lacking direction today. The play of light on my glass bakeware caught my interest. Air plant was placed inside for fun.
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
6
3
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
637
photos
36
followers
30
following
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
Tags
pans
,
nov25words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely composition !
November 27th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Like the flat lay
November 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely presented
November 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I think I have that same bowl. 🥣. Like the air plant.
November 27th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Nice flatlay setup. Beautiful colors.
November 27th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
November 27th, 2025
