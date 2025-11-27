Happy National Craft Jerky Day !

Craft jerky has an American food history, drawing on Native American and pioneers' traditions of preserving meat. In 2010, people were seeking authentic, small-batch jerky. National Craft Jerky Day was created to honor the creativity and hard work of these makers.



New Primal started as a craft, small batch jerky – with grass-fed beef, simple spices, and a countertop dehydrator. Meat sticks were created for people that prefer this type of snack vs the thin pieces of dried meat. The company launched in 2012 providing snacks nationwide. I have added a flower and air plant to the photo.