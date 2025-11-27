Previous
Happy National Craft Jerky Day ! by sewfree
Happy National Craft Jerky Day !

Craft jerky has an American food history, drawing on Native American and pioneers' traditions of preserving meat. In 2010, people were seeking authentic, small-batch jerky. National Craft Jerky Day was created to honor the creativity and hard work of these makers.

New Primal started as a craft, small batch jerky – with grass-fed beef, simple spices, and a countertop dehydrator. Meat sticks were created for people that prefer this type of snack vs the thin pieces of dried meat. The company launched in 2012 providing snacks nationwide. I have added a flower and air plant to the photo.
Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
John Falconer ace
Nicely done. I’ve never tried (that I can recall) beef jerky!
November 27th, 2025  
