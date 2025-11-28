Previous
Snowfall on the Sound; Bigfoot's Retreat by sewfree
Photo 484

Snowfall on the Sound; Bigfoot's Retreat

The WWYD image merged with my photo of Brown's Point, Puget Sound. The blockhouse lighthouse is to the right side of the image.

AI Bigfoot added along with some Pop Art editing elements
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Marj

@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Photo Details

