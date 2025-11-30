Previous
The Skeleton Gang by sewfree
The Skeleton Gang

Yesterday, while driving on various tasks, I pulled into a parking spot in an alley and saw this display across the way. It's unclear if it's old Halloween decorations or a year-round setup.
30th November 2025

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Peter Dulis
LOL- cute
December 1st, 2025  
Babs
Ha ha brilliant. The one on the right is a show off isn't he
December 1st, 2025  
