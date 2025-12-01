Previous
Window Abstract by sewfree
Photo 487

Window Abstract

Today was roof washing day. The water was falling down from the roof onto the windows creating an abstract with the fall colors outside.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this really works nicely
December 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks great
December 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact