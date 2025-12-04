Previous
I'm Walking the Dog by sewfree
Dog-sitting this rainy early morning. Baxter is dressed in his little raincoat for his walk.

A folk, country/blugrass song was number 17 in 1954 in the Country Charts. It has been sung by many artists over the years.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bb031FpmFn4
4th December 2025

