Photo 490
I'm Walking the Dog
Dog-sitting this rainy early morning. Baxter is dressed in his little raincoat for his walk.
A folk, country/blugrass song was number 17 in 1954 in the Country Charts. It has been sung by many artists over the years.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bb031FpmFn4
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
raincoat
,
songtitle-122
