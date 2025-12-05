Previous
WWYD Ski Twist by sewfree
WWYD Ski Twist

Tiny Planet was used on my previous submission. I kept composting and composting, but the twist became murky. I came back to my first twist. Most of the base image is swirled and unseen, but I had fun with the process.
5th December 2025

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
