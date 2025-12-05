Sign up
Previous
Photo 491
WWYD Ski Twist
Tiny Planet was used on my previous submission. I kept composting and composting, but the twist became murky. I came back to my first twist. Most of the base image is swirled and unseen, but I had fun with the process.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun.
491
Views
5
Album
365 Daily
Tags
tinyplanet
,
wwyd-243
