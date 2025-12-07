Previous
Food Fight by sewfree
Photo 493

Food Fight

Went to the Ocean for the weekend. As we were leaving, we spotted the sea gulls fighting for french fries.

Local rules declare feeding the sea gulls is considered a nuisance. Feeding makes them aggressive, dependent on unhealthy human food, and can spread disease, making it bad for both birds and people.

7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
