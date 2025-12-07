Sign up
Previous
Photo 493
Food Fight
Went to the Ocean for the weekend. As we were leaving, we spotted the sea gulls fighting for french fries.
Local rules declare feeding the sea gulls is considered a nuisance. Feeding makes them aggressive, dependent on unhealthy human food, and can spread disease, making it bad for both birds and people.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Tags
birds
,
beach
,
seagull
,
ndao40
,
curse-19
