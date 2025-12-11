Happy App Day !

I took this base photo, September 30, from a slide presentation during a webinar on various computer storage plans. Having some fun today with some edits.



This day was established by a media marketing company in 2017. The first "smartphone" app was the IBM "Simon" Personal Communicator, released in 1994. It came with pre-installed apps like a calculator, calendar, address book, and notepad. "Snake" was an early popular mobile hit. "App" was the word of the year in 2010.



We spend a lot of time on apps. Most apps are free. Around 25% of apps are used only once after installation, and 28% are uninstalled within the first 30 days. Gaming dominates, although social media apps are the most used. TikTok is a download powerhouse. TikTok was the most downloaded app globally in 2024, showing the massive global appeal of short-form video content.