Happy Wright Brothers Day

By Presidential Proclamation, December 17th is Wright Brothers Day. Orville and Wilbur Wright made a successful flight on December 17, 1903, near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. This was the first mechanically propelled airplane. A day to recognize the many accomplishments in aviation history.



My Father was an airplane mechanic in WW2, stationed in Europe. This was a damaged photo in his collection of war keepsakes. The image of the airplane was almost lost. The sky was sadly removed with all the black portions. I worked on removing the large dark spots (maybe from two photos stuck together). Using BeFunky, I made this an artistic sketch. Almost an abstract but not really.



I believe the mechanics are the unsung heroes of the war. They worked in extreme environments, often in the dark of night to avoid enemy bombers. Stripping parts from wrecked planes, they kept their squadrons ready.



