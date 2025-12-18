Happy Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day !

Buddy the Elf traveled through the 7 levels of the Candy Cane forest to Bath. He was feeling homesick, so he decided to give Santa a call. He spotted a phone booth, but he only found a Defibrillator. A lady feeding her baby watched and explained, "this is for saving lives."



So, Buddy is not able to answer or talk on the phone.



This photo was taken June 2018 on a vacation to Bath.



"Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite color?" was the line from the movie, Elf.



Spread cheer today. Smile, be helpful, and make your caller's day