Happy Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day ! by sewfree
Photo 504

Happy Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day !

Buddy the Elf traveled through the 7 levels of the Candy Cane forest to Bath. He was feeling homesick, so he decided to give Santa a call. He spotted a phone booth, but he only found a Defibrillator. A lady feeding her baby watched and explained, "this is for saving lives."

So, Buddy is not able to answer or talk on the phone.

This photo was taken June 2018 on a vacation to Bath.

"Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite color?" was the line from the movie, Elf.

Spread cheer today. Smile, be helpful, and make your caller's day
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good one
December 19th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's an interesting use for a repurposed red telephone booth. Good candid!
December 19th, 2025  
