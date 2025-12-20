Previous
Happy National Sangria Day! by sewfree
Happy National Sangria Day!

Not really sangria, which is a refreshing wine punch from Spain and Portugal with chopped fruit, perfect to enjoy with holiday celebrations. My drink is a sparkling cranberry drink, lightly spiced. Cheers to a Happy Christmas.
Marj

@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very festive. I love the bubbles. Cheers!
December 20th, 2025  
KWind ace
I love the coloured bubbles!
December 21st, 2025  
