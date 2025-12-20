Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 506
Happy National Sangria Day!
Not really sangria, which is a refreshing wine punch from Spain and Portugal with chopped fruit, perfect to enjoy with holiday celebrations. My drink is a sparkling cranberry drink, lightly spiced. Cheers to a Happy Christmas.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
663
photos
34
followers
30
following
138% complete
View this month »
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
Latest from all albums
500
125
501
502
503
504
505
506
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
drink
,
sparkling
,
cranberry
,
sangria
,
edah25-12
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Very festive. I love the bubbles. Cheers!
December 20th, 2025
KWind
ace
I love the coloured bubbles!
December 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close