Happy Winter Soltice

The winter solstice is upon us, marking the shortest day and longest night of the year. The winter solstice marks the beginning of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere. The solstice is celebrated by many as a time of rebirth and change.



Date of Apparition of the Lady of Guadalupe, was also the winter solstice over Mexico City in 1531. The stars on her cloak are an exact celestial map of the winter solstice sky that night. The crescent moon under Lady's feet (that looks like horns), shows that she is more powerful than the god of darkness. The angel appears at her feet as if to support the lady. Her hands are joined in prayer to show there is a God greater than she is. People bring rosaries to hang on the sculpture and a Christmas tree has been placed at the foot of the statue.



