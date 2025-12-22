Previous
Is it a Bauble? by sewfree
Is it a Bauble?

"Bauble" usually refers to a spherical Christmas tree ornament. Since most snow globes are round and decorative, they share a very similar aesthetic.

My craft group gave a challenge to create a snow globe. This is my entry for the project.
