Previous
Photo 508
Is it a Bauble?
"Bauble" usually refers to a spherical Christmas tree ornament. Since most snow globes are round and decorative, they share a very similar aesthetic.
My craft group gave a challenge to create a snow globe. This is my entry for the project.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Tags
christmas
,
craft
,
snowglobe
,
dec25words
