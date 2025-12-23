Previous
Colorful Frisko Freeze by sewfree
Photo 509

Colorful Frisko Freeze

Shopping in Tacoma WA with my daughter last Saturday, I took this photo.

Frisko Freeze is a historic Tacoma, Washington walk-up burger stand. It opened in 1950, and famous for its classic burgers and shakes. The architecture stands out with its iconic colorful red lights. A colorful tree is on the roof.

Frisko Freeze was added to the Tacoma Register of Historic Places in 2008 due to its unchanged structure and mid-century architectural significance.

Many people have owned this business. A recent renovation has brought new life and many customers.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact