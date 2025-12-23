Colorful Frisko Freeze

Shopping in Tacoma WA with my daughter last Saturday, I took this photo.



Frisko Freeze is a historic Tacoma, Washington walk-up burger stand. It opened in 1950, and famous for its classic burgers and shakes. The architecture stands out with its iconic colorful red lights. A colorful tree is on the roof.



Frisko Freeze was added to the Tacoma Register of Historic Places in 2008 due to its unchanged structure and mid-century architectural significance.



Many people have owned this business. A recent renovation has brought new life and many customers.

