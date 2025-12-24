Previous
Santa is on his Way by sewfree
Photo 510

Santa is on his Way

Merry Christmas!

Hope your celebrations are filled with magic and creative inspiration!
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact