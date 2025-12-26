Something New out of Something Old

From a storage tub to under the tree: this t-shirt quilt was 30 years in the making. My original idea was to just start sewing t-shirt blocks to a backing (using quilt as you go technique), but this quickly became "wonky' due to different-sized squares. This past week, I decided to charge ahead and finish this by squaring the quilt out to a standard-size blanket and simply sew the edges with a store-bought binding. I was able to save most of the original t-shirt designs.



I could have spent more time on this photography, but the best part is that this long-term project is officially finished and brought joy to my son, who remembers these places lived or visited during his childhood.

