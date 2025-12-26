Previous
Something New out of Something Old
Something New out of Something Old

From a storage tub to under the tree: this t-shirt quilt was 30 years in the making. My original idea was to just start sewing t-shirt blocks to a backing (using quilt as you go technique), but this quickly became "wonky' due to different-sized squares. This past week, I decided to charge ahead and finish this by squaring the quilt out to a standard-size blanket and simply sew the edges with a store-bought binding. I was able to save most of the original t-shirt designs.

I could have spent more time on this photography, but the best part is that this long-term project is officially finished and brought joy to my son, who remembers these places lived or visited during his childhood.
26th December 2025

Marj

sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
