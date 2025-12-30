Previous
Distant Peaks behind the Trees by sewfree
Distant Peaks behind the Trees

Taken on my cell phone yesterday. Water is still heavy on the farm land. Beyond the field, the freeway is busy and the mountain can be seen.
Marj

@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
