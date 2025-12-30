Sign up
Previous
Photo 516
Distant Peaks behind the Trees
Taken on my cell phone yesterday. Water is still heavy on the farm land. Beyond the field, the freeway is busy and the mountain can be seen.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
0
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun.
Tags
field
,
landscape-83
