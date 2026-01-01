Balance and Harmony - Symmetry and Asymmetry

The glass facade of the building has a grid-like pattern that repeats evenly across its surface, creating a sense of geometric symmetry. Reflections in the windows introduce a mirrored effect, enhancing the illusion of symmetry. White lines in the parking lot have a pattern.



The parking lot in front introduces asymmetry with varied car shapes, sizes, however, the cars do have an interesting pattern. Trees and clouds reflected in the glass are naturally irregular, so while they mirror the environment, they don’t form a symmetrical pattern.



Photo taken to test my new camera. Cropping to focus on the elements.



