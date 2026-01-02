Sign up
Previous
Photo 519
Artist Challenge
This artist has a windmill in his collection.
I attempted to remove my background, but prefer to leave my original background. I have captured the essence of the artist's windmill.
Taken at Oak Harbor, WA July 2025
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
0
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
679
photos
38
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Daily
Camera
Galaxy A36 5G
Taken
21st July 2025 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windmill
,
ac-vila
