Happy Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day !

The packing boxes are ready, but I am not ready.



The traditional end of the holiday season, aligning with the Feast of the Epiphany (Three Kings Day) and the end of the Twelve Days of Christmas.



In the Victorian era, leaving decorations up past Twelfth Night began to be viewed as unlucky. Some believed that spirits or even "goblins" would inhabit the neglected greenery.



Enjoy your day



