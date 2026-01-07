Sign up
Photo 524
Caught in the Ice
Taking some flower ice shots, I tried to layer the water into the container but the top layer made a solid white. A hair dryer was used to bring the flower to the surface; however, most of the flower is underwater.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Marj
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Tags
ice
jan26words
Beryl Lloyd
Well done - its nice to experiment - the rose is beautiful !
January 8th, 2026
Dorothy
Very pretty.
January 8th, 2026
