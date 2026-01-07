Previous
Caught in the Ice by sewfree
Caught in the Ice

Taking some flower ice shots, I tried to layer the water into the container but the top layer made a solid white. A hair dryer was used to bring the flower to the surface; however, most of the flower is underwater.
Marj

@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done - its nice to experiment - the rose is beautiful !
January 8th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Very pretty.
January 8th, 2026  
