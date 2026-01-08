Sign up
Previous
Photo 525
Electric Rainbow in the Zoo Lights
Week 2 (8 Jan - 14 Jan) Colours of the rainbow
Looking back to my recent fun trip to zoo lights. Due the the crowds, this was the best I could do. Note, there is some creature crawling on the rainbow. Unable to capture the complete lion.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Marj
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Tags
lights
,
rainbow
,
neon
,
52wc-2026-w2
