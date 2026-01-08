Previous
Electric Rainbow in the Zoo Lights by sewfree
Electric Rainbow in the Zoo Lights

Week 2 (8 Jan - 14 Jan) Colours of the rainbow

Looking back to my recent fun trip to zoo lights. Due the the crowds, this was the best I could do. Note, there is some creature crawling on the rainbow. Unable to capture the complete lion.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
