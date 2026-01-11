Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 528
Photo class
"Shallow depth of field" was an exercise for my class last Saturday. Every student took this shot with the instructor giving advice, then we went on to other assignments.
Chihuly Bridge of Glass
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
697
photos
37
followers
31
following
144% complete
View this month »
521
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
Latest from all albums
525
134
526
135
136
527
528
137
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Daily
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
9th January 2026 9:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
tacoma
,
chihuly
,
b2b-5
Granagringa
ace
I just looked at the EXIF...18 mm and it looks as if you got more focus than I would have thought...interesting.
January 11th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice photograph, I've often thought of taking a class
January 11th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks good.
January 11th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close