Photo class

"Shallow depth of field" was an exercise for my class last Saturday. Every student took this shot with the instructor giving advice, then we went on to other assignments.

Chihuly Bridge of Glass
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Granagringa ace
I just looked at the EXIF...18 mm and it looks as if you got more focus than I would have thought...interesting.
January 11th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice photograph, I've often thought of taking a class
January 11th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks good.
January 11th, 2026  
