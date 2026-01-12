Historic Albers Mill Lofts

An example of early 20th-century industrial architecture. The Albers Brothers bought the Cascade Cereal Company, which had operated a mill on the waterfront since 1889. With the dredging of Thea Foss Waterway, this location provided an accessible port for trans-Pacific shipping. The Cascade Cereal site was vacant due to a fire. The plant was rebuilt in 1905 as Albers Brothers Mill.



The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is the only remaining industrial structure on the historic waterfront.



The structure was renovated for mixed-use as part of downtown Tacoma's redevelopment. The loft apartments feature unique floor plans with high ceiling.



