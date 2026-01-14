Previous
Archived World in Light by sewfree
Archived World in Light

“Light” however you wish to interpret it.

1) Sunset - Angle Lake Parking Garage 2018
2) Fantastic Caverns, Springfield, MO 2019
3) Paris 2016
4) Holiday Lights WA State Fair 2017
5) ? Ask Italian cafe - York July 2018
6) Holiday Lights WA State Fair 2017
Dorothy ace
Great collage! How was Ask in York? Mary and I walked by multiple times last September.
January 15th, 2026  
