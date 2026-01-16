Happy Appreciate a Dragon Day

Previous
This is a day dedicated to the love of all things dragon. My photo today was taken at a family gathering. Non immemor beneficii is a Latin phrase meaning "not unmindful of a favor" or "not forgetful of kindness." This Scottish coat of arms is very complex. Dragons are deeply rooted in folklore. Looks like a dragon or could it be a lion?? Dragons are often found in heraldry but a lion is likely represented in this image, as there are no wings or scales. The folk lions on each side represent the family's strength and their commitment to remembering acts of kindness or loyalty.
