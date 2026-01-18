Previous
Seahawks Super Fan by sewfree
Baxter came over to my home yesterday so I could take him to Soggy Doggy. Once he was groomed, he wanted to show some team spirit in his favorite Seahawks scarf.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Adorable!! ❤️🐾
January 19th, 2026  
Babs ace
So sweet.
January 19th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL
January 19th, 2026  
