Previous
Photo 535
Seahawks Super Fan
Baxter came over to my home yesterday so I could take him to Soggy Doggy. Once he was groomed, he wanted to show some team spirit in his favorite Seahawks scarf.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
3
1
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
713
photos
37
followers
31
following
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Daily
dog
,
football
,
nfl
,
seahawks
,
12thman
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Adorable!! ❤️🐾
January 19th, 2026
Babs
ace
So sweet.
January 19th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL
January 19th, 2026
