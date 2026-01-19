Sign up
Previous
Photo 536
Museum of Glass
Pulling another photo from my recent class.
All the students took a photo of this unique and iconic Museum of Glass.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
1
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
715
photos
37
followers
31
following
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
533
142
143
534
144
535
536
145
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Daily
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
9th January 2026 9:36pm
Tags
museum
,
tacoma
Peter Dulis
ace
Interesting
January 20th, 2026
