Previous
Museum of Glass by sewfree
Photo 536

Museum of Glass

Pulling another photo from my recent class.
All the students took a photo of this unique and iconic Museum of Glass.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Interesting
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact