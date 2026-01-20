Previous
Easter Bunny's Very Early Visit by sewfree
Photo 537

Easter Bunny’s Very Early Visit

Curse of the modern age.

While shopping for the Valentine candy specials, I found these mini eggs crashing the Valentine Party candy aisle. 😍
20th January 2026

Marj

@sewfree
