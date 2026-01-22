Previous
Scrappy Polka Dots, Stripes & Solids by sewfree
Photo 539

Scrappy Polka Dots, Stripes & Solids

Happy National Polka Dot Day, a fun celebration of this iconic fashion trend.

Miss America wore a polka dot swimsuit in 1926. Only two years later, on May 15, 1928, Disney introduced the cartoon darling, Minnie Mouse in polka dots, in a cartoon short called “Plane Crazy.”

An interesting note, in Medieval Europe, polka dot patterns reminded people of the plague, and so they were considered unpleasant.

Flea market fabric find. Assembling these scrappy, partially finished blocks with the help of some easy, pre-made sashing. Note, many of the scraps have polka dot patterns.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very creative
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact