Previous
Photo 539
Scrappy Polka Dots, Stripes & Solids
Happy National Polka Dot Day, a fun celebration of this iconic fashion trend.
Miss America wore a polka dot swimsuit in 1926. Only two years later, on May 15, 1928, Disney introduced the cartoon darling, Minnie Mouse in polka dots, in a cartoon short called “Plane Crazy.”
An interesting note, in Medieval Europe, polka dot patterns reminded people of the plague, and so they were considered unpleasant.
Flea market fabric find. Assembling these scrappy, partially finished blocks with the help of some easy, pre-made sashing. Note, many of the scraps have polka dot patterns.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative
January 23rd, 2026
