Night of the Seahawks by sewfree
Night of the Seahawks

Passing through Tacoma last night, I noted many buildings had blue and green lights to support the big football game today.

Go Hawks!

This is a view from a street just down below the St. Joseph Medical Center.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
