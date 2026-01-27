Previous
Happy Plan a Vacation Day! by sewfree
Photo 544

Happy Plan a Vacation Day!

A day to decide on a destination/theme, setting a budget, researching activities, booking lodging/transport, and creating a flexible itinerary.

This day was launched by U. S Travel Association Project in 2017.

My daughter wants to go to Hawaii. She was born in Honolulu, and then we moved. We came back to a 3-year assignment at Kaneohe. She does not remember much, so my daughter wants to take a vacation and revisit Oahu.

My photo shows the back of my quilt in progress, with some fabric I purchased many years ago.
