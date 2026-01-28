Sign up
Photo 545
From the Passenger Side: Drive-by Photo
Yesterday, I was a passenger on a trip to Auburn, Washington. I caught this quick drive-by. You can see me in the mirror. The clouds were rolling in, and rain started just before midnight.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Tags
rainer
,
landscape-84
