Before the Lights Dim - A Couple Chatting by sewfree
Before the Lights Dim - A Couple Chatting

While waiting for the show to begin at the Performing Center last night, I noticed this couple sharing a quiet conversation before the theater filled up.

To emphasize their connection, I converted the shot to black and white, cropped it to center them, and added a slight blur to the foreground. Photography was not permitted during the performance, so I did not bring a camera and used my cell phone. The overhead lighting was bright; the light was brought down in the edit. Maybe needed more? Or the lighting might be a spotlight on the couple
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
