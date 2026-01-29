Before the Lights Dim - A Couple Chatting

While waiting for the show to begin at the Performing Center last night, I noticed this couple sharing a quiet conversation before the theater filled up.



To emphasize their connection, I converted the shot to black and white, cropped it to center them, and added a slight blur to the foreground. Photography was not permitted during the performance, so I did not bring a camera and used my cell phone. The overhead lighting was bright; the light was brought down in the edit. Maybe needed more? Or the lighting might be a spotlight on the couple