Previous
Photo 547
Morning Shadow Diffusion
Week 5 Shadows and Silhouettes
My image features the shadow against the wall from my window, bringing in the light from the street. The shadow is hazy, and a soft-focus atmosphere,
My red dim night light was at my bedside, so the original image has a bright red glow. I like the B & W shadow even though it is very grainy.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
737
photos
37
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2026-w5
