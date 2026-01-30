Previous
Morning Shadow Diffusion by sewfree
Photo 547

Morning Shadow Diffusion

Week 5 Shadows and Silhouettes

My image features the shadow against the wall from my window, bringing in the light from the street. The shadow is hazy, and a soft-focus atmosphere,

My red dim night light was at my bedside, so the original image has a bright red glow. I like the B & W shadow even though it is very grainy.
30th January 2026

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
