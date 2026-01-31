Previous
Wait, What? by sewfree
Wait, What?

Imagine a world where everything is backwards, the ordinary becomes an adventure in reverse. This concept is often celebrated through events on Happy National Backwards Day.

Signs become the ultimate test of your mental ability. This sign could lead to some dangerous confusion.

This day was created by Sarah Nicole Miller and Megan Emily Scott in 1961 while working on a farm as a way to break the routine.
Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Photo Details

