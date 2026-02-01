Previous
Sky and Stone - Contrast by sewfree
Sky and Stone - Contrast

Standing under the "Crystal Tower" on the Chihuly "Bridge of Glass," I took this photo pointing to the sky. There is a nice contrast between the two elements.

The Bridge and tower can be seen in this prior class photo.

https://365project.org/sewfree/365/2026-01-11
1st February 2026

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Now I get what the green part was. Beautiful details in b&w.
February 1st, 2026  
