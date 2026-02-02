Previous
Light and Tree - Soft Fur and Hard Bark by sewfree
Photo 550

Light and Tree - Soft Fur and Hard Bark

The light catches the side of the trunk, creating a beautiful spot at the base of the tree for the little squirrel. The contrast brings out the tree's texture.

Photo taken Saturday afternoon.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
February 2nd, 2026  
Babs ace
I hope he finds some food. Love his bushy tail.
February 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact