Photo 550
Light and Tree - Soft Fur and Hard Bark
The light catches the side of the trunk, creating a beautiful spot at the base of the tree for the little squirrel. The contrast brings out the tree's texture.
Photo taken Saturday afternoon.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life.
Tags
for2026
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
February 2nd, 2026
Babs
ace
I hope he finds some food. Love his bushy tail.
February 2nd, 2026
