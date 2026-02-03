Beaux-Arts Noir - Urban Contrast

Architecture: This is the Federal Building (former Union Station) in Tacoma and a landmark of Beaux-Arts architecture. It opened in 1911. Originally, the "crown jewel" of the Northern Pacific Railroad.



Today, it functions as the federal courthouse for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.



The building's most recognizable feature is its 90-foot copper dome, which underwent a massive restoration in the early 1990s.



Chihuly Glass Art can be seen in the arched window of the rotunda.



The pale sky creates a perfect high-key backdrop, making the dark, intricate lines of the copper dome and the heavy stonework stand out with incredible clarity.



I was concerned about the tall light poles, but when I looked at other photos on the internet, the poles were left in the photo.

