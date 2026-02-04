Sign up
Previous
Photo 552
Spinning Mundane Plate
Experimental motion blur applied to this mundane plate creates a tonal range and contrast.
It also makes my head spin. 😁
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Daily
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T100
Taken
2nd February 2026 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm-17
,
for2026
